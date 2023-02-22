All-American-Taye-Diggs

Troy Harvey/The CW

Ratings: Taye Diggs’ Surprise ‘All American’ Exit Boosts Ratings 35% for CW Drama’s Follow-Up Episode

by | February 22, 2023 @ 5:52 PM

671,000 total viewers tuned in to watch the grim aftermath of coach Billy Baker’s death

A week after Taye Diggs’ surprise exit from “All American,” the CW sports drama’s ratings were up 35% over last week for Monday’s follow-up episode, according to official live + same day Nielsen data.

As viewers tuned in to witness the grim aftermath of the death of father figure and coach Billy Baker, “All American” drew in 671,000 total viewers — up 21.3% from last week’s 553,000 total viewers — and scored 0.23 ratings score in the key demo, marking a 35.3% increase from last week’s 0.17 rating score.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Pictured (L - R): Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Monet Mazur as Laura Baker -- Photo: Ser Baffo /The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Monét Mazur Says ‘All American’ Will ‘Stand On Its Own’ After Taye Diggs’ Exit: ‘I Think It’s Good for the Show’
Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Getty Images / Taye Diggs as Billy Baker -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘All American’ Showrunner Says Taye Diggs Could Return Despite Shocking Exit

‘All American’ Gets Early Season 6 Renewal at The CW