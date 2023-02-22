671,000 total viewers tuned in to watch the grim aftermath of coach Billy Baker’s death

As viewers tuned in to witness the grim aftermath of the death of father figure and coach Billy Baker, “All American” drew in 671,000 total viewers — up 21.3% from last week’s 553,000 total viewers — and scored 0.23 ratings score in the key demo, marking a 35.3% increase from last week’s 0.17 rating score.

A week after Taye Diggs’ surprise exit from “All American,” the CW sports drama’s ratings were up 35% over last week for Monday’s follow-up episode, according to official live + same day Nielsen data.

The widespread buzz from Diggs’ departure also boosted its spinoff series, “All American: Homecoming,” which received 444,000 total viewers — up 12% from last week’s total viewership of 396,000 — and a 0.14 ratings score — up 27% from the last week’s 0.11 ratings score.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.43 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to official live + same day Nielsen data, thanks to “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” whose final performances drew in 5.1 total viewers and a rating of 0.54 on average during the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. hours. At 10 p.m. “Magnum P.I.” brought in 2 million total viewers and a ratings score of 0.23.

ABC was second in ratings with an average 0.40 in the demo and third in total viewers with an average of 2.3 million. “The Bachelor,” which brought Zach Shallcross’ journey for love to London, kicked off the night at 8:00 p.m. with a total viewership of 2.8 million and a ratings score of 0.51 on average. At 10 p.m. “The Company You Keep” received 1.4 million total viewers and scored 0.16 in the demo on average.

CBS was third in ratings with an average 0.26 in the demo and scored second in total viewers with an average of 3.6 million. At 8 p.m. “Neighborhood” scored a total viewership of 4.1 million and a rating of 0.39 while “Bob Hearts Abishola” drew in 3.4 million viewers and a rating of 0.28 at 8:30 p.m. The “NCIS” franchise closed out the night with “NCIS” bringing in 4.1 million viewers and scoring 0.24 in the demo at 9 p.m. while “NCIS: Hawaii” drew in 3.1 million viewers and scored a 0.24 rating on average at 10 p.m.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.25 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2 million. “Fantasy Island” at 8:00 p.m. brought in 1.9 million viewers and scored a 0.24 in ratings while “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” at 9:00 p.m. earned a viewership of 2 million and a rating of 0.26 on average.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In Spanish-language networks, Univision tied for first in ratings with a 0.4 rating in the demo and came in first for total viewers with 1.6 million total average viewers in primetime. “Vencer La Ausencia” started off the night at 8 p.m. with a total viewership of 1.7 million and rating score of 0.5 on average. “Mi camino es amarte” which aired at 9 p.m., brought in 1.6 million viewers and earned a 0.4 ratings score on average before “Cabo’s” 10 p.m. airing brought in a viewership of 1.4 million and a 0.4 rating on average.

Telemundo tied for first in ratings in the demo and came second in total viewership, earning an average 0.4 ratings score and bringing in 1.3 million total viewers. “La casa de los famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., drew in an average viewership of 1.3 million and earned a ratings score of 0.3. “El Señor de los Cielos” came next at 9 p.m., receiving 1.4 million total viewers on average and earning a 0.5 rating. “Amor y traición” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a total viewership of 1 million and a ratings score of 0.3 on average.

You are reading a WrapPRO exclusive article that has been made available (for free) today. If you would like to have access to all of our member-only stories and virtual events, please CLICK HERE to receive 7 free days of WrapPRO –> The Essential Source for Entertainment Insiders.