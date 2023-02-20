“All American” star Monét Mazur says Taye Diggs’ departure as Coach Billy Baker won’t take away from the series, highlighting that Laura’s journey through grief will showcase a new side of the character.

The CW hit series aired what may have been its most astonishing storyline yet with Billy’s surprise death during the Feb. 13 episode. Mazur said it was “surreal” to learn Diggs’ character would be written off the show, and that she had no idea how the storyline didn’t leak.

“I didn’t really believe (Diggs), and then when (‘All American’ showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll) told all of us I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is really happening,” the actress told TheWrap.

Mazur recalled filming her final scene with Diggs, featuring the Baker family having breakfast together at their home.

“I say, ‘I love the four of us together, can we do this more?’ And I sort of make a mom joke, ‘like every week,’ and they’re like, ‘No, Mom, once a month is good.’ And we all agree on it and toast. That was the last scene together,” Mazur said. “We always have a really good time together. It was sad to know that was the last time it was gonna be that unit, the four of us.”

Mazur added that fans’ viral reactions to the show were “exactly” what she expected, but mentioned Baker’s death will take the show to the next level: “Frankly, I think it’s good for the show. It’s going to stand on its own and shake it up.”

This week’s episode followed Laura, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) grappling with Billy’s death. As Spencer and the Baker children prepared to host a funeral for Billy’s family, friends and the Crenshaw community, Laura lashed out in anger and frustration as she struggled with laying her husband to rest.

Mazur says the writers did the perfect job in portraying Laura’s long road through heartache and grief.

“I thought it was brilliantly written. I think that grief, you don’t know what it’s going to look like until you’re in it,” Mazur said. “One minute you think you’re not going to be able to live another day because your heart’s so broken, and then there’s a moment of laughter or a memory, and it keeps you going.”

“We see her snap for the first time,” said Mazur of Monday night’s episode. “I think it’s the first time we’ve ever seen that character lose control and it’s shocking to everybody. It was shocking for me to do because they’d never heard me raise my voice or yell — certainly not that at the children. It was very heavy to stay on that for a few weeks.”

“All American” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on The CW.