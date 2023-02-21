CBS renewed an additional nine series for the 2023-2024 season, including “NCIS,” “60 Minutes,” “CSI: Vegas,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Tough as Nails,” “Lingo” and “48 Hours.”

To date, the network has ordered additional installments of 19 shows. Previously announced renewals include “Fire Country,” “Young Sheldon,” “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “So Help Me Todd,” “The Equalizer” and all three “FBI” series. Additionally, the Justin Hartley-starring “The Never Game” received an early series order for the 2023 season in December 2022.

More renewals are expected to be announced by the network in the coming weeks.

With “NCIS,” CBS has the No. 1 broadcast series and drama on broadcast television. While its Los Angeles-set spinoff will be coming to a close with Season 14, the flagship show has earned the title of one of the longest-running procedurals in TV history. It’ll embark on its 21st season later this year.

“60 Minutes” is also the No. 1 news program, and long-running docuseries “48 Hours” has been Saturday’s No. 1 non-sports primetime show for the past 17 consecutive seasons. Freshman game show “Lingo,” hosted by RuPaul Charles, also saw a solid premiere in ratings and viewership upon its debut last month, averaging 3 million watchers.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”