CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” will conclude with Season 14, TheWrap has learned. The long-running procedural’s series finale is set to air on CBS and Paramount+ on May 14.

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: LOS ANGELES has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

The drama, the second in the “NCIS” franchise, has been a strong performer since its premiere on Sept. 22, 2009. Currently, it averages roughly 6 million watchers in its Sunday 10 p.m. slot on the network. Along with “Dallas” and “Knots Landing,” it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series (behind “Gunsmoke,” “Lassie,” “CSI,” and “Criminal Minds”).

“I want to thank both the Network and Studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode,” executive producer and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said. “Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances – thank you for your talent, professionalism and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.”

Over the course of its 14 seasons, “NCIS: Los Angeles” will have aired 322 episodes including the series finale. The drama follows the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets.

The series stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. “NCIS: Los Angeles” is also among one of the few procedurals to have its leads, O’Donnell and LL Cool J, remain throughout the entirety of its run.

R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, Andrew Bartels and Shane Brennan, who created the series, all serve as executive producers. The show is a CBS Studios production.

The flagship series, “NCIS,” is now in its 20th season. The second spinoff was “NCIS: New Orleans,” which ran for seven seasons. Franchise entry No. 3, “NCIS: Hawai’i” recently aired its midseason premiere for Season 2, which included a crossover with the flagship and “Los Angeles.”

Deadline first reported the news.