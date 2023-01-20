We've Got Hollywood Covered
 Butters Is Stuck in an Odd Situation in the Season 26 Trailer of ‘South Park’ (Video)

The long-running animated series heads back to Comedy Central in early February

| January 20, 2023 @ 1:56 PM

(Comedy Central)

Season 26 of “South Park” is among us, and animators have placed Butters in what can only be called an odd situation. 

The opening of the trailer shows a group of cows mooing on the plains of Colorado before cutting to a cloth that’s stitched with “There’s no place like here.” With birds chirping in the background, the trailer suddenly explodes into a clip of “South Park” character Butters humming, as he seemingly struggles to get out of an unknown contraption that looks to be, shall we say, uncomfortable. 

The new season kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. CST on Comedy Central coming off the height of its 25th anniversary as the longest-running cable scripted series. The series is set to continue through 2027 to reach 30 seasons with MTV Entertainment Studios having signed a deal with Parker and Stone to extend the crude and sometimes gruesome comedy series.  

The deal also includes 14 “South Park” original streaming events that will land exclusively on Paramount+. The installments include parts one and two of “South Park: The Streaming Wars,” “South Park: Post Covid” and “South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid.”