Alan Komissaroff, Fox News Senior Vice President of News & Politics, Dies at 47

Alan Komissaroff, Senior Vice President of News & Politics at Fox News who oversaw political and Election Night coverage, died Friday at age 47. He never regained consciousness after suffering a heart attack nearly two weeks ago, Fox News announced in a statement.



“This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” read the statement from CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News President Jay Wallace.

“Alan was a leader and mentor throughout FOX News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career. And he was the ultimate producer: breaking news, politics, special events — there was no steadier or more trusted colleague to be with in the control room during the most consequential events of our time and his incisiveness and passion for news made our work better,” the joint statement continued.

Alan is survived by his wife Rachael, who was his high school sweetheart, and his children Ben (17) and Olivia (13).

“Our deepest condolences are with them and Alan’s entire extended family as we collectively mourn the loss of a wonderful man,” wrote Scott and Wallace.

Services will be held this Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. at Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels in East Brunswick, New Jersey. A GoFundMe for his family has also been established.