Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall gave a progress update on his recovery during a surprise appearance at Fox News’ quarterly address, the network reported Wednesday.

“I want to give everyone an update on my progress, on how far I’ve come and what has happened in that short space of just six months,” Hall said during Fox News’ quarterly address, hosted by CEO Suzanne Scott. “But the fact is, is that six months ago out in Ukraine, we suffered from a terrible attack. And I remember thinking that day then when I was lying there that there was one thing I needed to do, and that was to get home, try somehow to get home and see my family.”

Wednesday marks six months from the attack in Ukraine that seriously injured Hall and tragically killed Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and journalist Sasha Kuvshynova.

Since the March attack, Hall reunited with his wife and three daughters in his London home in August after recovering at the Brooke Army Medical Center.

“When I look back at this time, it’s tragic. And the stories that we can tell are tragic, but it is some of the more momentous stories that we have to keep telling,” he continued. “The heroes who managed to get me out of Ukraine at that incredibly hard point, the heroes who saved my life on numerous occasions, the people who gave me my legs, who started me walking again, who allowed me to now pick up my children.”

Hall also reflected on the loss of his fellow journalists, Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova, noting that “we have to remember what we can learn from them.”

“When I think back to Sasha, I think of someone who worked so hard, who went like we did to try to find the stories. And she did that each and every day that we worked with her,” he said. “And when I think of Pierre, this is someone who I traveled the world with, who many people at Fox News traveled with. To the tunnels of ISIS, to the front lines in Turkey, to the funerals and the great victories around the world, I was there alongside Pierre, and he taught us one thing, one thing that everyone needs to remember – that you must love this job, that you must fight every day to do it in the best way you possibly can.”

“Thank you, those are beautiful words, thank you again for being here today,” Scott said. “And when you’re ready to come back, we look forward to having you back. And we know it’s been a long journey for you, but you look wonderful.”

Hall, Zakrzewski and Kuvshinova were just outside of Kyiv on March 14 when the vehicle they were in was struck by incoming fire. Hall, who barely survived, was evacuated out of Kyiv shortly after and transferred to a hospital in Texas where he recovered from multiple, extensive surgeries.

In July, Scott reported that Hall was making “remarkable” progress, saying “he still has a long road to recovery but his progress over the last four months has been nothing short of remarkable.”