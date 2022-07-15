Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall is still recovering after he was injured in an attack while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But, according to a new update from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, he is making “remarkable” progress.

Scott, as well as Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace, recently visited Hall — who is rehabilitating at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas — to commemorate his upcoming 40th birthday and wish him well. After the visit, Scott shared an update with the staff in an internal memo.

“He looks incredible given everything he has endured, and he is truly an inspiration,” Scott wrote. “He still has a long road to recovery but his progress over the last four months has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Fox News correspondent Ben Hall with Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace (Fox News)

“Ben asked us to let the entire team at FOX News Media know he is doing well, misses his FOX family and most of all he wanted to express how thankful he is for everyone reaching out and for the continuous support over the last several months,” Scott continued.

While he is still in recovery, Scott wrote that Hall is “looking forward to returning home to be with his wife, children and chocolate Labrador retriever in the near future.”

“He also looks forward to returning to his FOX family and to the work he loves. We are excited for that day as well,” she said.

Hall, along with Fox war zone photo journalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshinova, 24, were just outside of Kyiv on March 14 when the vehicle they were in was struck by incoming fire. Zakrzewski and Kuvishinova were both killed in that attack and Hall, who barely survived, was evacuated out of Kyiv shortly after. He was eventually transferred to a hospital in Texas. Since March 25 he has been in the Texas hospital recovering from multiple, extensive surgeries.

The internal memo with updates on Hall’s recovery was first shared with People.