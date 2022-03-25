Benjamin Hall, the Fox News reporter injured when the vehicle he and colleagues were traveling in just outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, was struck by gunfire, has been transferred to a hospital in Texas.

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott updated staff on Friday morning, revealing Hall had undergone “multiple surgeries.” He was seriously injured in the incident that left two of his colleagues dead.

“We’ve had an outpouring of care and concern about Benjamin Hall, so I wanted to share a brief update with everyone,” Scott wrote in the email. “Yesterday Ben was transferred from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany to Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC), located at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. BAMC is a premier military medical facility and Ben is receiving excellent care while he continues to recover from his serious injuries after multiple surgeries.”

Scott said Fox remains “in close contact” with Hall and his family, adding “he remains in good spirits despite everything he has endured. His strength and resiliency in the face of this crisis has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

On March 15, Fox confirmed the deaths of two of its crew, who were in the same car as Hall — camerman Pierre Zakrezwski, and 24-year-old consultant Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova. Hall was in a hospital in Ukraine following the incident before being transferred out of the country.