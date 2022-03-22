During an interview with Defense Press Secretary John Kirby on Monday, “Fox & Friends” hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade took a moment to thank the Pentagon spokesman for the work that the U.S. government did to help rescue Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall from Ukraine last week.

Hall was seriously injured when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire just outside of Kyiv. The mortar blast killed two other Fox News journalists.

“Thank you as well for your — the Department of Defense and the Pentagon — in assisting getting our man Benjamin Hall out of Ukraine,” Doocy told the Biden administration official as the interview came to an end. Earhardt added: “Thank you. God bless you for that.”

Kirby responded with gratitude, expressing that he was just glad that Hall was able to be evacuated.

“Well, our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Hall and all the people at Fox and of course Mr. Hall’s family,” he said. “We were very glad to be able to help get him the care that he needs, and we look forward to seeing him come home to his family where he belongs. Again it was the right thing to do, and we were pleased to be able to help.”

Kilmeade stepped in to remind Kirby just how important of a role he played, saying: “But Admiral, you didn’t help a little, you helped a lot.”

“Thanks, Brian. Again, we, unfortunately, as I think you all know, we are all too familiar with these kinds of injuries, and we built up an expertise on how to treat the kinds of injuries that Mr. Hall had,” Kirby replied. “So, again, it was our honor to be able to help and, again, we just want to see him get home safe and sound and get back to his family, and we applaud the work that he, other Fox journalists, as well as all journalists, are doing even today on the ground in Ukraine.”

He continued, “It’s really important that you are there to tell these stories and to make sure the American people understand how bravely the Ukrainians are fighting for their country and what we are doing to help them. It’s a dangerous place, but that’s usually where you find the best journalists.”

Last week, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told employees that Hall was safely out of Ukraine and receiving medical care. Scott said that Hall is “alert and in good spirits.”