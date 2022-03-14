Fox Reporter Benjamin Hall Injured in Ukraine, Condition Unknown

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized in Ukraine after being injured outside of Kyiv, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told employees in a memo on on Monday, adding that “we have a minimal level of detail right now.”

“Our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” she said.

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers,” Scott wrote.

Fox News anchor John Roberts read the memo on “America Reports.” Before Hall was identified as the reporter who was injured, Roberts told viewers, “A reminder that this is in a war zone, that information changes very quickly, and we are working as hard as possible to get the best information that we possibly can, and to get all of the details on what has happened. The safety of our Fox team is of the utmost importance and our highest priority.”

On Sunday, filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed and another journalist Juan Arrendond injured after being fired on by Russian forces at a checkpoint in Irpin.