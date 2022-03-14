‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suggests Tucker Carlson Should Just ‘Move to Moscow’ (Video)

The hosts of “The View” came straight for Tucker Carlson to kick things off on Monday morning, criticizing his commentary on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Host Joy Behar went so far as to say Carlson should outright move to Moscow.

On March 3, Carlson walked back some of his original comments on the invasion, saying, “We’ve been taken by surprise by the whole thing. We’re not the only ones who were, but we’re willing to admit it. The only thing more embarrassing than being wrong in your estimates is pretending that you weren’t.”

But, later that week, Carlson accused the Biden administration of actively goading Russia into invading Ukraine. Carlson has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration’s role in this conflict, and on Monday, “The View” guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin called Carlson’s commentary “bizarre” and “un-American.”

“What they’re parroting — what Tucker Carlson parrots every night on Fox News, what Tulsi Gabbard is spreading — is actually helping Putin get away with criminal acts against innocent Ukranian civilians,” she said. “It’s horrifying, and what’s so hard for me to understand, we’ve all been watching in horror as these people have been killed, mothers in maternity wings. Can you imagine taking the position of ‘Eh, Putin, not so bad of a guy?'”

Host Ana Navarro noted that she thinks the Fox News board of directors should intervene, “if they call themselves patriots.”

Reps for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin said that she just doesn’t understand the logic behind Carlson’s coverage.

“I guess, for me, the question is what is in it for someone like Tucker Carlson, right?” she said. “Is it money? Who’s paying him that money? I’m not making any allegations, but it’s just, it doesn’t make sense that he would do this kind of thing.”

In response, Behar tossed in her input, suggesting Carlson fully move to Russia.

“I hope he’s planning to move to Moscow, because he’s not gonna be welcome here for much longer,” she said.