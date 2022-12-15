“The Never Game,” a new drama series from Justin Hartley, has been ordered by CBS for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver, “The Never Game” features the “This Is Us” star as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

“I am overjoyed to give the first new show order for next season to this thrilling new series led by the incredibly talented Justin Hartley,” CBS Entertainment presidet Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “The Never Game is an excellent addition to our already successful drama lineup, and since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery and complex characters, they will love The Never Game – it delivers on all fronts.”

Hartley is best known for playing Kevin Pearson on NBC’s smash-hit family drama “This Is Us.” He has earned multiple Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the role, and he and his castmates won back-to-back SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in both 2018 and 2019.

In addition to Hartley, “The Never Game” stars Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene and Academy Award Winner Mary McDonnell.

The show is produced by Twentieth Television and executive produced by Hartley, Ben H. Winters and Ken Olin. The pilot for the series is directed by Olin and written by Winters.