Golden Globes 2024 Broadcast Up for Grabs as Longstanding NBC Contract Ends

The Golden Globe Awards are in the market for a new broadcast partner.

While the Globes have aired on NBC for each of its televised years since 1996, that longstanding contractual connection has run up as of the 2023 ceremony, TheWrap has confirmed, which leaves room going into the 2024 proceedings for NBC to either re-up its partnership or for another network or streamer to step in with their own bid.

The Golden Globes and Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that the 2024 ceremony, its 81st, will return to its traditional Sunday night slot after airing on Tuesday this year. The 2023 Globes moved to Jan. 10 to avoid overlapping with an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, which also broadcast via NBC. Looking to 2024, the Globes have locked Jan. 7 as the date for their live telecast.

Per a press release, the 2023 Globes scored a total 24.2 billion impressions on social media platforms worldwide, but as TheWrap previously reported, ratings were down 26% from the mostly recently televised ceremony in 2021.

The 2022 Golden Globe awards weren’t televised as a result of the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization behind the Golden Globes, after a Los Angeles Times exposé determined there was not a single Black member in the org and that some members were susceptible to bribery in exchange for nominations.

In January, joint venture Penske Media Eldridge acquired Dick Clark Productions, which puts on the Globes every year. Eldridge Industries took over the Globes last summer following its efforts to reform during its 2022 hiatus.

The HFPA also came under fire this year with actor Brendan Fraser’s rekindled accusations against former eight-term president Philip Berk. Fraser accused Berk of sexually assaulting him in 2003. The actor has been a major awards contender in the 2022–23 film season and was nominated at the 2023 Globes for his role in A24’s “The Whale”; he did not attend the ceremony.

While it remains unclear who will step in as a broadcast partner for the 2024 Golden Globes and beyond, the vacancy comes within a continually changing landscape. Just in January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to livestream the ceremony beginning in 2024.