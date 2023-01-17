NFL Golden Globes

As the Golden Globes have struggled, the NFL has only gotten stronger

Why the NFL May Undermine the Golden Globes’ Future on NBC

by | January 17, 2023 @ 2:58 PM

As the HFPA has struggled in the ratings and within Hollywood, pro football has taken over the awards’ usual broadcast spot in early January

The NFL may become a road block for the future of NBC’s broadcast relationship with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globes.

The anemic ratings for last week’s broadcast of the Golden Globes have darkened the awards show’s already bleak future, as NBC must decide whether to renew its contract with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to broadcast the ceremony.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

