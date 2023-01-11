Golden Globes Ratings Down 26% From 2021 Show

The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony ratings are in and this year’s show was down 26% from the 2021 ceremony.

Though the Globes historically airs on Sunday nights and typically has an NFL lead-in, NBC’s Tuesday primetime showing of the awards ceremony drew in 6.3 million viewers on average and earned a 1.1 ratings score in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen data.

The awards ceremony returned to NBC this year after last year’s ceremony was not televised as a result of the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization behind the Golden Globes.

The awards ceremony ranked as the #1 most social special event across all of television season-to-date (linear and streaming), both in terms of social engagements and social video views, while Golden Globes content across E! News and NBC Digital platforms earned almost 11 million digital page views and video views — a 54% increase from 2021.

The January 2020 pre-pandemic Globes hosted by Ricky Gervais drew 18.4 million viewers while the 2021 Globes went on to tally 6.9 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating in Nielsen finals.

The HFPA has been embroiled in controversy following a Los Angeles Times exposé that reported there were zero Black members in the HFPA — a history that host Jerrod Carmichael decided to address in a biting monologue at the top of the ceremony.

“I’m here ’cause I’m Black,” the comedian began, before stunning audience members with remarks like, “I won’t say they were racist, but they didn’t have a single Black member since George Floyd died.”