Regina Hall Cracks Up at Kevin Costner’s Golden Globes Absence Due to Flooding: ‘Stuck in Santa Barbara, Let’s Pray!’ (Video)

Kevin Costner won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV drama series Tuesday evening, but the “Yellowstone” star was notably absent from the festivities due to Southern California’s recent storms.

Fortunately, Regina Hall was on-hand to present Costner the Globe and, therefore, explain the situation of his absence to the audience. But she had trouble believing it herself while reading the teleprompter, breaking into laughter and faux concern.

“Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be,” she said before laughing. “I always love how they write this as like, ‘He so much wanted to be…’ No, I’m sure he did.”

She then went on to say that Costner was sheltering in place in Santa Barbara due to “unprecedented weather and flooding.”

“He has to shelter in place – in Santa Barbara, Jesus,” she said before bursting into more laughter. “No, this is a sad story right now. He’s stuck in Santa Barbara, let’s pray everyone.”

Over the audience laughter, she continued: “No, that’s awful. This is true! Everyone, we do, we pray and we hope that everyone affected by these storms remain safe, and I’m going to accept that award on your behalf, Kevin.”

Watch Hall present Costner with the win in the video above.

Prior to the start of the ceremony, Costner tweeted a video of himself expressing how sorry he and his wife Christine Baumgartner were for missing the Golden Globes ceremony.

“Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school, and in Santa Barbara — this is the second time in five years — the freeways flooded out,” Costner explained. “We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town, and we couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t even get back to the house this morning in time with the freeways closed. Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes.”

Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own. — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) January 11, 2023

Following his win, Costner tweeted again: “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own.”

Other nominees in the category included Jeff Bridges for FX’s “The Old Man,” Diego Luna for Disney+’s “Andor,” Bob Odenkirk for AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Adam Scott for Apple TV+’s “Severance.”

In addition to Costner, other stars who were absent from the Golden Globes include Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried and Cate Blanchett.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony telecast aired live on NBC and streamed on Peacock from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.