Actresses Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson have been named ambassadors for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG announced Wednesday.

The SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel Feb. 26 at .5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

​​”SAG Awards Ambassadors are actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers,” the release states. “These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.”

Gentry (“Ginny & Georgia”) and Richardson (“The White Lotus”) will present the show in addition to taking viewers behind the scenes of the ceremony, and they will participate in pre-show events like the SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner presented by Campari, the official Spirits Sponsor of the 29th SAG Awards. The dinner will take place on Thursday, February 16 at Michelin-starred Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant in Hollywood by SAG Awards Executive Chef Curtis Stone.

Gentry stars as half the titular duo Virginia “Ginny” Miller on Netflix’s show “Ginny & Georgia,” which tells the story of mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her daughter Ginny (Gentry) as they navigate their relationship, shaped by their small age gap and racial identities. The show’s sophomore season released Jan. 5, 2023 and has edged into the top 10 shows on the streamer. Previous credits include a supporting role in the Netflix film “Candy Jar” and a guest starring role in an episode of Netflix’s “Raising Dion.”

Richardson has most recently starred as Portia, assistant to Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) in the second season of Mike White’s “The White Lotus.” Other credits include her star role in HBO Max’s first feature film “Unpregnant” (2020), “After Yang,” and her breakthrough role in “Columbus” from filmmaker Kogonada. Still others include “Operation Finale,” “Support the Girls,” “The Chaperone” and “Five Feet Apart” adapted from the book by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis.

Richardson will star in ACE Entertainment’s upcoming feature for Netflix, “Love At First Sight,” based on the book by Jennifer E. Smith, with Dexter Fletcher and Ben Hardy.