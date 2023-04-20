ABC has renewed “Station 19” for Season 7, the network announced on Thursday, along with the news that Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige will serve as showrunners and executive producers for the upcoming installment. They take over for Krista Vernoff, whose departure was announced in January.

“I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter. The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake,” Clack said. “We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly.”

“I’m beyond honored to be handed the reins to Station 19 – a show I love, full of incredible, complex characters, and resonant, important stories,” Paige said. “To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunners truly makes it all the more exciting – we share a similar vision for the show, and we’ve got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season. A huge thank you to the entire team at Shondaland, and everyone at ABC for their faith in us.”

Clack became head writer and executive producer on “Station 19” in 2022 and stayed on as an executive producer on “Grey’s Anatomy,” where she has been since it began, assisting in the formulation and production of all medical aspects of the show. She is represented by CAA.

Paige began his career in Hollywood as an actor and played one of the leads in Showtime’s “Queer as Folk.” Since transitioning to writing/directing, he co-created “The Fosters” and “Good Trouble.” He joined “Station 19” as a director in 2020 during Season 4 and became an executive producer starting with Season 6. Paige is represented by Anonymous Content and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris, & Klein.

The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, and Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland.