The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital won’t stop saving lives any time soon. ABC has renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” for its 20th season, extending the show’s record as the longest-running medical drama in television history.

Meg Marinis, who has worked on the show since Season 3 and became an executive producer in Season 15, will step into the role of showrunner after Krista Vernoff’s exit at the end of Season 19.

The renewal comes on the heels of big changes for the series, as Ellen Pompeo appeared in her last episode as a series regular in February. The actress continues to serve as narrator and executive producer, and is expected to make an appearance on the two-hour Season 19 finale airing Thursday, May 18.

It’s unclear whether Pompeo will continue her duties on the show beyond the current season.

“Grey’s Anatomy” ranks as ABC’s top entertainment series of the 2022-23 season in the adults 18-49 demo. The series averages 10.7 million total viewers, after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms, to rank as ABC’s no. 1 entertainment series in delayed multiplatform viewing.

Marinis began her “Grey’s” tenure as a writer’s production assistant during the show’s third season and was promoted to executive producer in Season 15. She has penned more than 25 episodes, including the show’s 350th installment which featured a retrospective of Dr. Meredith Grey’s medical career.

Most recently, Marinis co-wrote Thursday’s episode of the medical drama alongside Julie Wong, which featured the return of Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery and served as the directorial debut for longtime cast member Kim Raver.

ABC did not provide an update on the fate of “Grey’s” sibling series “Station 19,” which is currently in its sixth season and is also set to air its finale on May 18.

Vernoff, who currently serves as showrunner for both “Grey’s” and “Station 19,” announced her plans to exit both shows back in January.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for the past six years and ‘Station 19’ for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement at the time. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”

“The last time I left ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it,” she added. “So I’m not saying goodbye because that would be too bitter sweet. I’m saying ‘See you in seven seasons.’”

The show is also set to bid farewell to cast member Kelly McCreary, who announced her plans to exit the series last week. Her final episode as a series regular is set to air Thursday, April 13.

“After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as “Grey’s Anatomy,”” McCreary said in a statement. “I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.