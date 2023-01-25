Krista Vernoff Steps Down as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Showrunner

Krista Vernoff is stepping down from her position as the showrunner and executive producer of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” at the end of their current seasons, TheWrap has confirmed.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for the past six years and ‘Station 19’ for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”

Vernoff added that she will be “forever grateful to Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support.”

“The last time I left ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it,” she said. “So I’m not saying goodbye because that would be too bitter sweet. I’m saying ‘See you in seven seasons.’”

Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals said Vernoff’s voice has been “pivotal to the success of these beloved series.”

“It takes a formidable leader to run two shows simultaneously and Krista has done so effortlessly, he added. “Her creative force has left an indelible mark and thanks to her, our viewers will continue to be invested in these dynamic and cherished characters for many years to come.”

Shonda Rhimes added that Vernoff’s “creativity, vision and dedicated leadership have allowed Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 to continue to flourish.”

“I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work,” Rhimes added. ” She will always remain part of the Shondaland family.”

Vernoff started off as a writer and later an executive producer on “Grey’s Anatomy” during its first seven seasons before departing the series. She later returned in Season 14 as showrunner. As for “Station 19,” Vernoff has been a showrunner since its third season.

Vernoff and her company Trip the Light Productions remain under an overall deal with ABC Signature, which produces both shows, until later this year.

Vernoff’s other work includes “Private Practice,” “Shameless” at Showtime and the original “Charmed” at The CW. She also created the ABC series “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal, which was inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich.