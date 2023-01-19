Cecilia Vega Departs ABC for CBS News and ’60 Minutes’

Cecilia Vega is joining the CBS News team as a “60 Minutes” correspondent, departing ABC later this spring, executive producer Bill Owens announced Thursday.

The Emmy-winning journalist will begin at the Eye Network this spring after stepping down as ABC’s chief White House correspondent.

“Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller,” Owens said in his announcement. “I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes. Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”

Vega said in a statement that the opportunity is a “dream come true.”

“I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism,” she said.

Vega brings with her a rich well of experience covering politics. In addition to working her way to chief White House correspondent at ABC, she also anchored several broadcasts, including “Good Morning America” and the Saturday edition of “World News Tonight” and has been a reporter covering the 2016 and 2020 elections, the COVID-19 pandemic and more. Per a release from CBS, the last decade has seen her have a hand in “every major story” and conduct hundreds of high-profile interviews for “stories of national and international significance.”

Vega joined ABC News 12 years ago, first as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. Prior to her time there, she was a reporter for ABC’s KGO-TV in San Francisco, her native city. That work earned her and her team an Emmy for their daytime newscast.

Before her broadcast journalism career, Vega was a print reporter and was most recently part of the team at the San Francisco Chronicle.