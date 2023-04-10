NBC has renewed all six of its Dick Wolf-produced scripted series – “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” – for the 2023-24 season, the network announced on Monday.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, president of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said Wolf, who execute produces all “Law & Order” and “One Chicago” series. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

“Law & Order: SVU” is NBC’s top-rated show for the 2022-23 season-to-date across all platforms,” NBC reports. The long-running series, led by Mariska Hargitay, is currently in its record-setting 24th season. Former “SVU” star Christopher Meloni leads the “Organized Crime” spinoff while Sam Waterston heads up the original series.

“Chicago Fire,” the highest-rated show in the franchise, which is currently in its 11th season, has seen a number of recent exits, including co-creator Derek Haas and actors Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney, who is taking an extended leave. Original “Chicago PD” actor Jesse Lee Soffer also left in Season 10, although he returned to direct an episode.

All of the shows, which are produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment, stream the next day on Peacock.