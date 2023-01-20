We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney to Take Hiatus From NBC Drama Series

The actor has starred in the series since the show debuted in 2012

| January 20, 2023 @ 10:54 AM
Taylor Kinney in "Chicago Fire" (NBC)

Taylor Kinney will be taking a break from NBC’s popular fire and rescue squad drama series “Chicago Fire,” TheWrap confirmed from a source close to production.

Kinney, who stars in the series as Kelly Severide, has played the role since the show debuted in 2012.

According to reports, cast and crew members were notified Friday that Kinney would be leaving the show to tend to a personal matter. The source shared there are currently no further details to provide. 

The first episode of “Chicago Fire” premiere on October 12, 2012. The series follows the life and journeys of a group of firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics who serve their communities from Chicago Firehouse 51. 

“Chicago Fire,” which is in its eleventh season, is part of the “Chicago” universe of shows, including “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med.”

Alongside Kinney, the series stars Jesse Spencer, who plays Matthew Casey; Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett; Monica Raymund, who plays Grabiela Dawson; Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd; Eamonn Walker, who plays Wallace Boden and Joe Minoso, who plays Joe Cruz.

The series returns on on Feb. 8.