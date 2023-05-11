In Thursday night’s Jeffrey Donovan-centric episode of “Law & Order,” titled “Appraisal,” his character Frank Cosgrove and partner Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) suspect a gallery owner has been murdered but have no body to prove their case.

In a video clip exclusively shared with TheWrap of the episode, which you can watch at the top of this story, Cosgrove assures the missing woman’s brother that he’ll do everything he can to find her. He also tells the man, “Prepare yourself,” since he believes that the sister is dead, murdered like one of her artist friends who was at the opening night event the night before.

In photos from the episode, Cosgrove reluctantly celebrates his 50th birthday and questions a suspect.

“Appraisal” also features guest stars Nicholas Podany, Kate Jennings Grant, Christina Brucato, Patrick Mulvey Adam Smith Jr., Gina Daniels, Atticus Cain and Brenda Luz Orellana.

Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove in Appraisal episode of “Law & Order” (Peter Kramer/NBC)

Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, Adam Smith Jr. as Kevin Marquette in Appraisal episode of “Law & Order” (Peter Kramer/NBC)

Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove in Appraisal episode of “Law & Order” (Peter Kramer/NBC)

“Law & Order” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT, on NBC.