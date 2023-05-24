How ‘The Flash’ Series Finale Wrapped Up The CW’s Arrowverse

Note: This story contains from the series finale of The CW’s “The Flash”

“The Flash” has officially crossed the finish line on The CW and with it, the Arrowverse has officially come to an end. So, how exactly did the show wrap up its nine seasons and an entire on-screen universe?

Well, the good news is pretty much everyone got their happy ending. But before we can get to the ending, let’s start at the beginning.

As promised, Tom Cavanaugh indeed returned for the series finale of “The Flash,” and pretty early too. Eobard Thawne was not the only major villain from Barry’s (Grant Gustin) past that returned though. Savitar made an appearance too, along with Karan Oberoi’s Godspeed and a few others.

As it turns out, Eddie (Rick Cosnett) — who is now officially known as Cobalt Blue — brought all the villains together in the negative speed force just before they died, forming the Legion of Zoom. Knowing that Barry had a whole team of supers on his side, Eddie brought in his own villainous crew to divide and conquer.

Of course, Team Flash is pretty powerful, so they disposed of the Legion fairly quickly — especially with the help of special guest Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp). That worked out fine enough for Eddie though, because he quickly realized he needed to take his comrades speed anyway to have a chance at defeating the Flash.

But Barry had seen what happened to a Negative Speed Force avatar who took too much energy before. And, despite Eddie’s evil turn in the season’s final episodes, Barry knew there’s a good man still in there and he didn’t want to see Eddie perish (again).

Granted, Barry needed a quick pep talk from Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to remember that, and she encouraged him to realize the speed forces should work together rather than attempt to destroy one another. Barry was skeptical but willing to try nonetheless because, let’s not forget, Iris (Candice Patton) was also in the middle of giving birth.

So, to the negative speed force he went, thanks to an assist from Khione’s powers, and unfortunately, Barry did take a beating. But he managed to convince Eddie to resist the negative speed force’s corruption — but still remain the avatar. And so, the timeline was restored and Barry made it to the hospital just in time to see his daughter’s birth.

Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) was the only member of the team that came close to danger but apparently, way back when he briefly merged with a black hole, some of that cosmic energy stuck around. So, while Barry and Iris were at the hospital, Chester learned that he is in fact a Chunk (and he is thrilled about it).

Now, with the danger past, a certain Wells showed up at the hospital for Khione, letting her know that her job was done and it was time to ascend. She needed some time to say goodbye to her family on Team Flash, but understood it was the natural order of things. And, in a pleasant twist for the team, Caitlin herself returned after that ascension, since Khione no longer needed Danielle Panabaker’s body.

Finally, the big moment arrived, with Barry and Iris welcoming baby Nora into the world. And of course, grown-up Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) was among the first to hold her, which is weird, even for the West-Allens. (But apparently, not as weird as Bart’s due date, she cheekily warns).

A week after Nora entered the world, the family had a proper welcoming shower, which also resulted in Joe proposing to Cecile — “finally!” — and Barry and Caitlin making up. Together, Team Flash was ready for the future.

And though the Arrowverse is ending, the series finale of “The Flash” does manage to sneak in a few new heroes — but mostly just for easter egg purposes. Realizing that his powers should go to more people, Barry split them up, giving his powers to none other than comic staples Avery Ho (Piper Curda), Max Mercury and Jess Chambers.

As the episode and series came to a close, Barry starts telling his daughter a story — one that sounds all too familiar. Yes, his voiceover during the series was in fact him talking to Baby Nora, preparing her for everything she needs to know about their family before becoming a hero herself.