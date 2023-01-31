With “The Flash” coming to an end on The CW later this year, only one Arrowverse show will be left standing. But, according to DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, fans can look forward to at least one more season of “Superman & Lois.”

In announcing the upcoming slate for DC movies and television, Gunn and Safran touched on the fates of both “Gotham Knights” and “Superman & Lois,” two of the only superhero shows currently left on the network, the latter of which is still waiting to premiere on The CW. While they didn’t reveal much in the way of “Gotham Knights,” Gunn did offer some insight into “Superman & Lois.”

“‘Superman & Lois’ has got one or two more seasons,” Gunn said. “It’s a show everybody likes, so it’s gonna keep going for a little bit.”

Of course, technically, the show separated itself from the core Arrowverse at the end of season two, when it was revealed that the series was not taking place on Earth-Prime.

At the end of their last major crossover series, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the Arrowverse was condensed so that most of its main heroes — Supergirl, the Flash, Green Arrow, Black Lightning, and yes, Superman — all existed in the same dimension, which came to be called Earth-Prime.

“Superman & Lois” was started as a “Supergirl” spinoff, after Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman was introduced at the start of “Supergirl” season two (its first season on The CW). So naturally, many — including us — wondered why there were no mentions of her at any point in the series. But, the season two finale answered that pretty definitively.

In the episode, it was confirmed that the series takes place on an entirely different world, separate from Earth-Prime, when General Lane (Dylan Walsh) was trying to assuage Jordan and Jonathan’s concerns for their super father. Lois’ father admitted that he had seen things they would not believe throughout his career, including “glimpses of other worlds and the leagues of superheroes they have on them.”

He then outright said that Superman was the only hero that their world had, but that was fine because “he’s the finest of any Earth.”