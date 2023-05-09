‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled at Fox After 2 Seasons

Fox has opted not to renew drama series “Fantasy Island” for a third season, the network announced on Tuesday, one day after airing its second season finale.

It’s the same strategy they took with the Mayim Bialik-led sitcom “Call Me Kat,” after its third season finale failed to draw sufficient numbers. The last episode of “Fantasy Island,” titled “MJ Akuda & The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wives Club,” earned 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

“We were very pleased with ‘Fantasy Island’s’ fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers,” the network said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on ‘Accused,’ ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit,’ ‘Doc’ and the upcoming animated series ‘Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros.'”

The statement continued, “We’d also like to thank ‘Fantasy Island’s’ cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.”

Sánchez starred as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Ricardo Montalban’s iconic wish-granter from the 1970s series of the same name. She presided over the magical luxury resort with right-hand woman Ruby Akuda (Kiara Barnes).

Executive-produced by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, “Fantasy Island” was co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and Fox Entertainment.

Last week, Fox announced it was renewing “9-1-1: Lone Star,” but bumping the original series “9-1-1” to ABC for its seventh season.