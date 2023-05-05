‘Call Me Kat’ Canceled at Fox One Day After Season 3 Finale

“Call Me Kat” has been canceled at Fox. The news came Friday, just one day after the Mayim Bialik-starring series aired its Season 3 finale.

“We are very proud of ‘Call Me Kat.’ But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped,” Fox said in a statement. “We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to ‘Call Me Kat.'”

The Season 3 finale aired on May 4 to its second-smallest audience ever and a new demographic low, according to TVLine.

A remake of the British series “Miranda” starring Miranda Hart, Bialik starred as Kat, the fun-loving owner of a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.

The ensemble cast included the late comic actor Leslie Jordan, who died in October 2022, as well as Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, Cheyenne Jackson and Christopher Rivas.