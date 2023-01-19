Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Revealed

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan’s death has been revealed to be a result of sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to several reports, which cited the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Jordan died on Oct. 24 after he got into a single-car accident when his BMW 2 series Gran Coupe hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. Jordan was declared dead at the scene, and his death was listed as natural causes.

Jordan, who had more than 130 acting credits to his name, was most recognized for his work on “Will and Grace” and “Call Me Kat.”

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office said that arteriosclerotic cardiac dysfunction happens when the heart’s electrical system experiences some sort of malfunction that then triggers the heart to begin beating dangerously fast, while arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease occurs when fat, cholesterol and other substances build up in and around the artery walls which results in the obstruction of blood flow throughout the body.