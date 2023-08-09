“Big Brother” Season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine is exiting the CBS competition series after dropping the N-word in a conversation caught on the Paramount+ live feeds.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show,” a spokesperson for CBS and the show’s producers told TheWrap.

This marks the first time “Big Brother” evicted a contestant for language captured on the live feeds in its 25-season history.

Backlash surfaced early Wednesday after Valentine was captured using the racial slur in a conversation with his fellow houseguests.

“We were in the f—–g room, n–,” Valentine said, before catching himself. He tried to laugh the word off and correct himself with “dude,” but that easy enough for fans to start calling for his expulsion on social media. You can watch the moment here.

“Big Brother” will return with a new episode Wednesday night, chronicling the houseguests’ first veto competition of Season 25. It’s unclear whether Valentine’s exit will count as the season’s first eviction, saving the bottom four houseguests from elimination during Thursday’s first live elimination episode.

With Valentine’s exit, the remaining houseguests include “Survivor” alum Cirie Fields, America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley and Reilly Smedley.

“Big Brother” airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.