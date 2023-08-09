‘Big Brother’ Fans Want Contestant Luke Valentine Out After He Used the N-Word: ‘Every Minute’ He Stays Is ‘Humiliating’ the Show

“Big Brother” fans are calling for the ouster of houseguest Luke Valentine, but not for his gameplay. The calls to get him out of the house in fact come after he casually dropped the N-word in conversation.

The moment was caught not during one of the episodes that air on CBS but on the Paramount+ live feed, which allows fans to monitor the Big Brother house basically 24/7. It came on Wednesday morning, as Valentine was talking to fellow contestants.

During the conversation, he explains, “We were in the f–ing room, n—-,” but catches himself immediately. He tried to laugh it off and correct himself with “dude,” but the word still rang pretty clear. You can watch it here.

Within hours, fans online began calling for Luke’s expulsion from the house for his conduct.

“Production should remove Luke. Set an example,” one person tweeted. “Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated.”

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show,” a spokesperson for CBS and the show’s producers told TheWrap.

Some fans doubted any action would be taken though, and instead suggested that Valentine be nominated for eviction as a penalty, and let the houseguests themselves adjudicate the matter.

“A penalty nom would not be the worst compromise,” one person wrote. “Put Luke on the block, explain why, and let the HGs decide. If they want to vote out a Black woman and keep the white dude who drops slurs, that will say a lot about who they are.”

You can see more calls for Valentine’s expulsion below.

If Memphis was investigated by production for possibly saying the n word and would’ve been expelled if he did, there’s no reason for Luke to stay in the house and for an eviction to still take place.

