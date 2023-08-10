You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Just a week after its Season 25 premiere, Wednesday’s airing of “Big Brother” gave CBS a primetime ratings win for the night amid controversy surrounding houseguest Luke Valentine, who was ousted from the reality show after using a racial slur.

After the news of Valentine’s exit circulated Wednesday morning, the primetime airing of “Big Brother” drew in 0.63 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 and a total viewership of 3.3 million — the highest-rated and most-viewed program of the night — according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

Thanks to “Big Brother,” CBS scored the highest rating and the second highest viewership among the major broadcasters of the night with an average rating of 0.33 and an average total viewership of 2 million. “Big Brother” kicked off the night at 8 p.m. and the series premiere of “Superfan” scored a 0.22 rating and brought in 1.4 million viewers at 9 p.m. At 10 p.m. A rerun of “So Help Me Todd” earned a 0.14 rating and drew in 1.36 million total viewers.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

Fox came in second place in ratings and third in total viewership, scoring an average rating of 0.28 in the demo and drawing in 1.79 million viewers on average. The 250th episode of “MasterChef” scored a 0.34 rating in the demo and drew in 2.11 million viewers at 8 p.m. The 9 p.m. airing of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” drew in a 0.22 rating and earned 1.44 million viewers.

NBC came in third place in ratings — tying with ABC — with an average 0.21 in the demo, and came in first place for total viewers with 2.3 million viewers. “LA Fire & Rescue” started off the night with a 0.25 rating and 2.53 million total viewers at 8 p.m. before a rerun of “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. scored an average rating of 0.21 and a viewership of 2.3 million. At 10 p.m., a “Chicago PD” rerun scored a 0.19 rating and drew in 2.07 million viewers.

ABC tied with NBC for the third-highest ratings of the night with an average 0.21, and came in fourth place in terms of total viewers with 1.66 million viewers on average. Kicking off the night at 8 p.m. was “Judge Steve Harvey,” which scored a rating of 0.28 and a total viewership of 2.44 million viewers. “The Wonder Years” came next at 9 p.m., scoring a 0.23 demo rating and drawing in 1.58 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., a rerun of “Abbott Elementary” garnered a 0.16 rating and brought in 1.16 million viewers and a rerun of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with an average rating of 0.15 and 1.16 million viewers.

The CW came in fifth place both in the demo with an average 0.03 rating and in total viewers with 305,000 viewers. At 8 p.m. “Nancy Drew” scored a rating of 0.03 and a total viewership of 388,000 while “Riverdale” brought in a rating of 0.04 and drew in 222,000 viewers at 9 p.m.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first place both in ratings and in total viewership in primetime with a 0.3 rating in the demo and 1.35 million total viewers. “Eternamente Amándonos” started the night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rating of 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers. “Tierra de esperanza” scored a rating of 0.4 and drew in 1.49 million total viewers at 9 p.m. before “Mujer” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a rating of 0.3 in the demo and a viewership of 1.39 million.

Telemundo came in second place in ratings and total viewership, averaging a rating score of 0.2 in the demo and a total viewership of 729,000. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. reality competition series “Los 50” earned a rating of 0.2 and drew in 868,000 viewers while “Secretos de Sangre” scored a 0.1 rating and drew in 641,000 total viewers at 10 p.m.