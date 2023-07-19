The show featuring 50 celebrities, facing challenges directed by a mysterious game master, drew an audience of 964,000

As viewers tuned in to watch 50 celebrities compete in challenges directed by the mysterious game master, El León, “Los 50” drew in a 0.2 demo score in the key cable demographic among adults 18-49 and a total viewership of 964,000 during its 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. airing, according to Nielsen-live-plus-same-day figures.

The premiere also scored big on digital with over 10,000 live linear views totaling 276,000 minutes viewed.

Viewership for the premiere of the new reality competition series beat that of the 10 p.m. airing of “Secretos de Sangre,” which scored a 0.1 rating and drew in 615,000 total viewers, resulting in an average rating of 0.2 and an average viewership of 854,000 for Telemundo’s Tuesday primetime programming.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first place both in ratings and in total viewership with a a 0.3 rating in the demo and 1.11 million total viewers for primetime. “Eternamente Amándonos” kicked off the night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rating of 0.2 and 1.04 million viewers before “El Amor Invencible” scored a 0.3 ratings score and 1.23 million total viewers at 9 p.m. “Mujer” ended primetime at 10 p.m. with a rating of 0.2 in the demo and 1.03 million total viewers.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC came in first place both in ratings and in total viewership, scoring an average rating of 0.44 in the demo and drawing in 4.24 million viewers on average. “America’s Got Talent” drew in the highest rating and viewership of the night with a 0.55 rating and a total viewership of 5.63 million during its 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. airing, while “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” scored a 0.21 rating and drew in 1.46 million viewers at 10 p.m.

CBS earned the second highest ratings of the night — scoring an average rating of 0.25 in the demo — while coming in second place in terms of total viewership with 3.18 million viewers thanks to re-runs of the “FBI” franchise. “FBI” kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with a demo score of 0.28 and a total viewership of 3.61 million viewers, while a rerun of “FBI: International” at 9 p.m. scored a 0.22 demo rating and drew in 2.96 million viewers. At 10 p.m. “FBI: Most Wanted” garnered a 0.25 rating and brought in 2.98 million viewers.

ABC took third place both in ratings with an average rating of 0.23, and in total viewership with an average of 2.06 million. At 8 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” averaged a 0.29 rating and brought in 2.65 million viewers, while “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” scored a 0.20 rating and drew in 1.77 million viewers.

Fox came in fourth place both in ratings and total viewership with a 0.19 rating and 1.15 million viewers on average. “Beat Shazam” scored a 0.18 rating in the demo and drew in 1.12 million viewers at 8 p.m., while the 9 p.m. airing of “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” garnered a 0.21 rating and brought in 1.18 million viewers.

The CW came in fifth place both in the demo with an average 0.03 rating and in terms of total viewers with 234,000 viewers. The linear premiere of “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” scored a rating of 0.03 and a total viewership of 306,000 at 8 p.m. and “Fantastic Friends” brought in a rating of 0.02 and drew in 161,000 viewers at 9 p.m.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.