“Big Brother” alumni Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes have returned to the series to tease Season 25’s twist in a new video.

The video, released Friday, shows Grande, Haynes and Reyes — who all lost their seasons — “breaking in” to the “Big Brother” house. That’s when they unveil their master plan: a “time laser,” which they can use to go back in time, win everything and prevent any hot dog-related mishaps. Of course, something goes horribly wrong, and instead of changing the past, they accidentally reveal Season 25’s twist. By the looks of things, fans can look forward to a classic comic book-themed season.

Watch the teaser below:

🚨 WATCH OUT 🚨 These Big Brother legends broke into the #BB25 house and unleashed this season's twist… what do you think it all means? 👀



Catch the full reveal during the season premiere, Wednesday, August 2nd at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+.

The full extent of Season 25’s game-changing shift will be explained during its special 90-minute move-in episode next Wednesday. The reality competition series will return at 8 p.m. ET live on CBS with a delayed airing for PT viewers.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Season 25 will follow the same premise as every other season: A group of contestants live in a house together while being constantly filmed and forgoing access to the outside world. The winner of this challenge will take home a grand prize of $750,000.

In addition to watching new episodes on CBS next Wednesday, the show will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and on Paramount+. Fans can also watch the 24/7 live feed and check out exclusive content throughout the season.

Based on the Dutch reality series of the same name, “Big Brother” first premiered in the U.S. in 2000 and stands as the longest-running adaptation of the franchise to date. The American iteration of the series has spawned two spinoffs, the short-lived CBS All Access original “Big Brother: Over the Top” and “Celebrity Big Brother.” Earlier this month, CBS celebrated the 25th season of the reality series with a special that aired on Wednesday. After so many years on the air, the reality series still remains a staple for CBS.