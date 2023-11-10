As SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends, Broadcast Networks Race to Save the TV Season

Within moments of the SAG-AFTRA strike ending on Wednesday night, the broadcast networks kicked into high gear to salvage the 2023-24 TV season, which suddenly appears possible — barely.

“Night Court” on NBC will be one of the first shows to return to filming starting next week, according to one person close to the production — with numerous other shows close on its heels.

More than two dozen network shows have been on hold during the six-month work stoppage, and at least a dozen of them will start production within the next few weeks.