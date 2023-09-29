‘Home Economics’ Canceled After 3 Seasons on ABC

“Home Economics” has been canceled at ABC after three seasons.

The comedy series, which is based on the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton, revolved around the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one who’s in the one percent, one who’s middle class and one who’s barely holding on.

The series starred Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata and featured Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain. Grace also executive produced alongside Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company. Jason Wang also served as a coexecutive producer.

“Home Economics” is a coproduction between Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

In addition, ABC will shift the premiere of its upcoming drama series “High Potential” to fall 2024.

The Kaitlin Olson-led detective series, which is based on French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” centers on “a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective,” per the official logline.

Olson stars as Morgan while the cast is rounded out by Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes. Hailing from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, “High Potential” is written by Drew Goddard (“The Good place”), who executive produces alongside Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles. Rob Thomas assumes the role of showrunner and EP.

The latest decision comes after ABC renewed “Roseanne” sequel series “The Conners” and the Gina Rodriguez-led comedy “Not Dead Yet” for their sixth and second seasons, respectively.

Other renewals include “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which returns for Season 34; “American Idol,” which will mark its seventh season on ABC and its 22nd season overall; “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Shark Tank.” Bachelor nation will also continue its reign at ABC with “The Bachelor” coming back for Season 28 and “Bachelor in Paradise” returning for a ninth season.

Meanwhile, pilots for the legal drama “Public Defenders” starring Anthony Anderson, medical drama “The Hurt Unit,” starring Benjamin McKenzie and Melissa George, the Ellie Kemper-led comedy “Keeping It Together” and “Judgement” with “Sex/Life” star Sarah Shahi will not move forward.

The network has yet to make a final call on “The Good Doctor” spinoff “The Good Lawyer,” which aired a backdoor pilot on the original earlier this season, and the Niecy Nash-led spin-off series “The Rookie: Feds.”