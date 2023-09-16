ABC Cancels ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot After 2 Seasons

“The Wonder Years” reboot will not return for a third season at ABC, TheWrap has learned.

The network has chosen to cancel the sitcom starring Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh, which ran for two seasons. The cancellation comes just over a month after the coming-of-age drama aired the finale for its sophomore season, which saw the Williams family head to Disneyland.

Debuting its first season in September 2021, the reimagining of the ’80s series of the same name similarly centered on the Black middle-class Williams family during the late ’60s in Montgomery, AL. Don Cheadle narrated the series an adult Dean Williams while Elisha “EJ” Williams played 12-year-old Dean onscreen.

In May 2022, controversy came over the show as executive producer and director Fred Savage — who starred in the original series — was fired after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct. While specifics regarding the misconduct were not revealed at the time, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that six female staffers on the show brought allegations to HR representatives for Disney, which ultimately led to his exit.

“Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment,” Savage said in a statement to TheWrap at the time. “It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals. While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many. I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person.”

Following the controversy, the Season 2 premiere was pushed to a summer release as it launched on Wednesday, June 14 with a special one-hour premiere. The second season also featured singer Patti LaBelle as guest star, appearing as Bill Williams’ mother, Shirley Williams, who is also the church choir director.

In addition to Williams, Hill and Sengbloh, the cast is rounded out by Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Hailing from 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, EPs for the series include Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Bob Daily and Jacque Edmonds Cofer.