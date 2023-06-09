ABC has opted not to give series orders to four pilots, including legal drama “Public Defenders” starring Anthony Anderson, but will decide the fate of three other pilots, including “The Good Doctor” spinoff “The Good Lawyer,” at a later date, the network confirmed Friday.

The other pilots that won’t move forward to series include the medical drama “The Hurt Unit,” starring Benjamin McKenzie and Melissa George, the Ellie Kemper-led comedy “Keeping It Together” and “Judgement” with “Sex/Life” star Sarah Shahi.

ABC Signature will shop “The Hurt Unit” to other platforms and 20th Television will try to find new homes for “Public Defenders” and “Judgement,” Deadline reported.

As the WGA strike enters its fifth week, “The Good Lawyer,” with Felicity Huffman and “Nancy Drew” star Kennedy McMann, remains on the bubble as do “Home Economics” and “The Rookie: Feds.”

The network is betting strongly on “strike-proof” unscripted series and reruns of its award-winning comedy, “Abbott Elementary,” for its fall lineup. So far, the network has only ordered one new scripted series “High Potential,” from executive producer Drew Goddard and starring Kaitlin Olson of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

“9-1-1,” which was canceled at Fox after six seasons, is also set to move to ABC for its upcoming seventh season.