ABC has recruited “The Home Edit” lifestyle brand founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin to host a reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

The series will continue to focus on home renovations, with the addition of the “Getting Organized with the Home Edit” duo’s organizational expertise. The home-building process will still feature volunteers who construct renovated houses for families who give back to their communities.

Each episode, Teplin and Shearer will meet a family in need of a home renovation. A team of builders, contractors, design experts and more will assist the pair in redesigning the family’s house to better suit their lifestyle and needs. Teplin and Shearer will also parse through the family’s possessions to decide which to keep and which to let go in addition to functional life organizational systems.

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine.

Hello Sunshine, under Candle Media, acquired The Home Edit in the winter of 2022. Shearer was diagnosed with breast cancer a few weeks after the deal was made.

“Hello Sunshine, they’ve been part of our ecosystem for a long time,” Shearer said during a spotlight conversation moderated by CNBC Correspondent Julia Boorstin at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit. “It evolved from one simple conversation with the CEO Sarah Harden, and the next thing we knew they were great partners.”

Shearer and Teplin helmed two seasons of “Getting Organized with The Home Edit” on Netflix.