‘Get Organized with the Home Edit’ Duo Blows Away Drew Barrymore and Chris Pratt in Season 2 Trailer (Video)

Makeover mavens Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, authors of best-seller “The Home Edit,” return for Season 2 by clearing clutter for a very grateful Drew Barrymore, as well as Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In the first trailer for the upcoming season, which launches on Netflix April 1, Barrymore is so impressed with their reorganization that she gets down on her knees to thank them profusely.

Celebrity clients in the eight-episode season include model Winnie Harlow, Kevin Hart, former “The Hills” star Lauren Conrad, country singer Kelsea Ballerini, Danielle Brooks of HBO’s “Peacemaker,” Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and social media influencer Topper Guild.



“Get Organized with The Home Edit” is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, and Sue Kinkead of Hello Sunshine (the media company that announced its acquisition of the lifestyle brand last week). Also executive producing are Molly Sims, Critical Content’s Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, and Jon Beyer, showrunner Omid Kahangi, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.