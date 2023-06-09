‘Grand Crew,’ ‘Young Rock’ Canceled by NBC

NBC has canceled “Grand Crew” after two seasons and “Young Rock” after three seasons.

“Grand Crew,” which comes from Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), followed friends Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay as they navigated the ups and downs of life and unpacked it all at their favorite wine bar.

The cast includes Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes. The hangout comedy is produced by Universal Television, with Jackson and Goor serving as executive producers.

The third season of “Young Rock” centers on Dwayne Johnson as he navigates his meteoric rise from unknown wrestler to Hollywood superstar. Told through stories from his own life, the show follows the actor’s journey to the top and the colorful characters that keep him grounded.

In addition to Johnson, the series stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig star.

“Young Rock” is created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, with the pair serving as executive producers along Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz.“Young Rock” is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

NBC has not yet made a on “American Auto,” a workplace comedy about the automobile industry written by “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer.

The cast includes Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo. In addition to Spitzer, Eric Ledgin, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz serve as executive producers.

The show is produced by Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment.