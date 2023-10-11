ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere Draws 11.1 Million Viewers in First Week

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe

The premiere of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” drew 11.1 million total viewers for its debut telecast on Sept. 28 and rebroadcast on Oct. 3.

The Sept. 28 telecast of the spin-off hit 9 million total viewers after seven days of viewing across linear and streaming, gaining an additional 4.64 million viewers in delayed cross-platform viewing. It also had a 2.46 rating among adults 18 to 49 – quadruple its initial Live+Same day rating (+297%).

“The Golden Bachelor” marks the strongest multiplatform telecast for any series in “The Bachelor” franchise in total viewers in more than 2.5 years and among adults 18 to 49 in two years. The last to hold the records were the Feb. 15 2021 telecast of “The Bachelor” and Sept. 6, 2021 telecast of “Bachelor in Paradise,” respectively. It also marks ABC’s No. 1 episode for any unscripted series ever on Hulu, based on 2.53 million views after its first first seven days of streaming.

In addition, “The Golden Bachelor” stood as ABC’s No. 1 series premiere ever on the streaming platform and as the most-watched episode for any ABC series (unscripted or scripted) in nearly two years – since the Nov. 11, 2021 telecast of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“The Golden Bachelor” follows retired restauranteur Gerry Turner, who is described as a “charming 72-year-old patriarch.”

Turner signed up to participate after his daughters Angie and Jenny suggested it. He was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, who died in 2017 due to an illness just six weeks into her retirement. The pair were married for 43 years.

The series airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.