Everything We Know About ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner

ABC has officially revealed the identity of the first “The Golden Bachelor,” and the lucky senior is… Gerry Turner.

“The Bachelor” franchise is putting the spotlight on seniors for its newest spin-off. The first season of “The Golden Bachelor” will follow Turner’s journey for love, proving that it’s never too late to find a connection or give out a rose.

Keep on reading for the answers to all your burning questions about reality show’s latest leading man.

Who Is Gerry Turner, AKA “The Golden Bachelor?”

Gerry Turner is a retired restaurateur, who lives on a lake in Indiana. Described by ABC as a “charming 71-year-old patriarch,” Gerry is a father to two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton

How Old Is Gerry Turner?

Gerry is 71.

Was He Previously Married?

Yes, Gerry was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Toni. After 43 years of marriage, Toni passed away in 2017 due to illness just six weeks into her retirement. Gerry has been widowed ever since.

“She got robbed,” Gerry told “Good Morning America.” Every day that goes by that’s the thought I have.”

Why Is He on “The Golden Bachelor?”

Gerry signed up to participate in the spin-off series shortly after his daughters suggested it. “The Golden Bachelor” leading man gushed about the opportunity to lead the ABC series, calling it “amazing” and saying he imagines Toni is “rooting” for him.

“We always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy,” Turner told GMA. “It’s never too late to fall in love again.”

What Type of Partner is Gerry Looking for?

While on GMA, Gerry said he is looking for a partner who is “high energy,” naming pickleball and golf as potential sports he hopes his future partner might dabble in.

How to Watch “The Golden Bachelor?”

ABC’s newest iteration of the “Bachelor” franchise premieres on Mondays this fall, a premiere date will be announced at a later date. New episodes are expected to follow “Dancing with the Stars” at 10-11 p.m.