As “The Bachelorette” Season 20 enters its second week, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher shared her words of wisdom for leading lady Charity Lawson, urging her not to “self-sabotage.”

“You’re gonna go through a whirlwind of emotions — it’s going to be the best thing that you ever do, some of the best times of your life, but you’re also going to have moments where you feel completely alone, confused, isolated, and at times really struggling,” Fletcher told TheWrap during a recent interview. “I think in those moments, it’s very easy to start to self-sabotage, and to start to doubt all the things that are actually good … so I always just say, ‘don’t self sabotage, really just be in the moment [and] feel everything that you’re feeling — all those feelings are normal.

Fletcher, who noted that she got to chat with Charity on the ABC reality show, also underlined the importance of being open to “any possibility,” saying “It’s truly amazing what can happen in this sort of that sort of experience.”

This advice clearly worked out for Fletcher, who tied the knot with husband Jordan Rodgers after the pair met on her season of “The Bachelorette” and got engaged on the last day of production in 2016. The duo now hosts USA Network reality series “The Big D,” which brings together recent divorcees looking for their lifelong partner in paradise.

Likewise, Rodgers advised Charity’s suitors to separate their relationship with the Georgia native from their relationship with the other men to ensure they’re being their best selves in front of Charity.

“If you start to let that affect you, you’re not going to be yourself [and] you’re not going to be who you want to be in front of her,” Rodgers told TheWrap. “You kind of have to put blinders on.”

Rodgers also shared his “secret sauce” for getting some extra time with the Bachelorette during group dates.

“Whenever there’s like a mixer, where everyone’s just hanging out [and] you can go talk to the lead if you want to or not, always wait till the end,” Rodgers said. “Always try to be the last one, because the way it works out, you get a little extra time … Most often if you wait till the end, you get that extra time because producers like ‘well, everyone’s already talked to her, so like we’re in no rush,’ and if it’s going well give [them] a little extra time.”

Fletcher interjected to say that waiting till the end of a group date might not always work in the suitor’s favor, however, urging men to “make sure she knows that you’re ready to pursue her.”

“The Bachelorette” premieres Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available on demand and on Hulu the day after its premiere.