Charity Lawson and host Jesse Palmer on "The Bachelorette" (Courtesy of ABC/Craig Sjodin)
Prepare yourself, Bachelor Nation: Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” is just around the corner. After winning over America on “The Bachelor” Season 27, the 27-year-old Georgia native is looking for an honest and empathetic partner -- and a dog lover. Read on to get a sneak peek at the 25 men who will vie for Charity’s heart this season.
Aaron B.
The 29-year-old San Diego native is a software salesman and former football player who's excited to fall in love again.
Aaron S.
The 33-year old firefighter is looking for a loving partner with a “mysterious side.”
Adrian
Hailing from Northridge, California, the 33-year-old realtor is a single father ready to find a life partner.
Brayden
Working as a travel nurse from San Diego, the 24-year-old is seeking a partner in crime to explore the world and have new adventures.
Caleb A.
Fresh off completing years of medical training, the 29-year-old resident physician is ready to turn his attention to finding love.
Caleb B.
The 24-year-old pro wrestler with a heart of gold looking forward to settling down and starting a family.
Chris
The 27-year-old’s two Guinness World Records speak for themselves: He holds one for achieving the highest standing box jump and another for the highest standing backflip.
Dotun
The 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist is eager to begin adventures with his partner.
James
The 28-year-old comes from humble midwestern beginnings, and he has built an impressive life for himself as an attorney. He’s also an Olivia Rodrigo stan.
Joe
The 32-year-old can do it all as a tech operations director with a passion for EDM. He is notably terrified of bungee jumping -- a common “Bachelor” date activity.
Joey
Paradise is certainly how he might describe his life after the 27-year-old tennis pro put his corporate life in the rearview mirror and moved to Hawaii to pursue his dreams of teaching his favorite sport.
John
The 27-year-old New Yorker crunches numbers as a data scientist, but don’t underestimate his TikTok dancing skills.
John Henry
Hailing from Virginia Beach, Virginia, the 30-year-old has an intriguing job: an underwater welder. He is looking for a wife with a good sense of humor.
Josh
The 28-year-old put his former Wall Street career in his past to pursue nonprofit work. He is looking to the future to start a family with a positive and supportive partner.
Kaleb K.
Currently working as a construction salesman, the 26-year-old shares a home state with Lawson and has taken his athletic career as a former D1 football player to the next level as a blue belt in jujitsu.
Khalid
The 28-year-old tech recruiter from Michigan comes from a big family with seven siblings and is ready to start a family of his own.
Michael
The 28-year-old is ready to spark up a romance with Lawson as a yacht captain from Chicago.
Nick
The 32-year-old Army vet is ready for the adventure of a lifetime with his future wife, selecting Shanghai as his dream place to live in five years.
Peter
Bachelor Nation, meet another pilot Pete! The 33-year-old is ready to find his copilot.
Sean
The 25-year-old Florida native works as a software sales representative and just bought his first house.
Spencer
The 32-year-old medical sales director is a single dad who's hoping to share the next chapter of his life with a partner.
Tanner
Growing up, the 30-year-old mortgage lender rescued over 50 dogs with his family.
Taylor
Hailing from Ohio, the 32-year-old is a self-described goofball and is bound to steal the hearts of Bachelor Nation.
Warwick
Also from the South, Warwick is a 27-year-old construction manager who describes himself as a rule follower with a lot of love to give.
Xavier
The 27-year-old biomedical scientist loves being adventurous both in science and in his personal life.