We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘The Bachelorette': Meet the Men Vying for Charity Lawson’s Heart (Photos)

The ABC dating show returns for Season 20 on June 26

| June 1, 2023 @ 10:00 AM
Charity-Lawson-Bachelorette

Charity Lawson and host Jesse Palmer on "The Bachelorette" (Courtesy of ABC/Craig Sjodin)

ABC

Prepare yourself, Bachelor Nation: Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” is just around the corner. After winning over America on “The Bachelor” Season 27, the 27-year-old Georgia native is looking for an honest and empathetic partner -- and a dog lover. Read on to get a sneak peek at the 25 men who will vie for Charity’s heart this season.

ABC

Aaron B.

The 29-year-old San Diego native is a software salesman and former football player who's excited to fall in love again.

 

ABC

Aaron S.

The 33-year old firefighter is looking for a loving partner with a “mysterious side.”

 

ABC

Adrian

Hailing from Northridge, California, the 33-year-old realtor is a single father ready to find a life partner.

 

ABC

Brayden

Working as a travel nurse from San Diego, the 24-year-old is seeking a partner in crime to explore the world and have new adventures.

 

ABC

Caleb A.

Fresh off completing years of medical training, the 29-year-old resident physician is ready to turn his attention to finding love.

 

ABC

Caleb B.

The 24-year-old pro wrestler with a heart of gold looking forward to settling down and starting a family.

 

ABC

Chris 

The 27-year-old’s two Guinness World Records speak for themselves: He holds one for achieving the highest standing box jump and another for the highest standing backflip.

 

ABC

Dotun

The 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist is eager to begin adventures with his partner.

 

ABC

James

The 28-year-old comes from humble midwestern beginnings, and he has built an impressive life for himself as an attorney. He’s also an Olivia Rodrigo stan.

 

ABC

Joe

The 32-year-old can do it all as a tech operations director with a passion for EDM. He is notably terrified of bungee jumping -- a common “Bachelor” date activity.

 

ABC

Joey

Paradise is certainly how he might describe his life after the 27-year-old tennis pro put his corporate life in the rearview mirror and moved to Hawaii to pursue his dreams of teaching his favorite sport.

 

ABC

John

The 27-year-old New Yorker crunches numbers as a data scientist, but don’t underestimate his TikTok dancing skills.

 

ABC

John Henry

Hailing from Virginia Beach, Virginia, the 30-year-old has an intriguing job: an underwater welder. He is looking for a wife with a good sense of humor.

 

ABC

Josh

The 28-year-old put his former Wall Street career in his past to pursue nonprofit work. He is looking to the future to start a family with a positive and supportive partner.

 

ABC

Kaleb K.

Currently working as a construction salesman, the 26-year-old shares a home state with Lawson and has taken his athletic career as a former D1 football player to the next level as a blue belt in jujitsu.

 

ABC

Khalid

The 28-year-old tech recruiter from Michigan comes from a big family with seven siblings and is ready to start a family of his own.

 

ABC

Michael 

The 28-year-old is ready to spark up a romance with Lawson as a yacht captain from Chicago.

 

ABC

Nick

The 32-year-old Army vet is ready for the adventure of a lifetime with his future wife, selecting Shanghai as his dream place to live in five years.

 

ABC

Peter

Bachelor Nation, meet another pilot Pete! The 33-year-old is ready to find his copilot.

 

ABC

Sean

The 25-year-old Florida native works as a software sales representative and just bought his first house.

 

ABC

Spencer

The 32-year-old medical sales director is a single dad who's hoping to share the next chapter of his life with a partner.

 

ABC

Tanner

Growing up, the 30-year-old mortgage lender rescued over 50 dogs with his family.

 

ABC

Taylor

Hailing from Ohio, the 32-year-old is a self-described goofball and is bound to steal the hearts of Bachelor Nation.

 

ABC

Warwick

Also from the South, Warwick is a 27-year-old construction manager who describes himself as a rule follower with a lot of love to give.

 

ABC

Xavier

The 27-year-old biomedical scientist loves being adventurous both in science and in his personal life.

 