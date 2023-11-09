Disney Goes All-in on Streaming – But Is It Too Late to Catch Netflix? | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

With one Hulu and Disney+ app, CEO Bob Iger commits to “significant and sustained profitability” in streaming, but domestic growth remains sluggish

and

Bob Iger says Disney is going all-in on streaming.

The Disney CEO laid out a new course on Wednesday for the company’s streaming business, saying the company would launch a beta version of a combined Disney+ and Hulu app offering in December and make achieving “significant and sustained profitability” for its streaming business a top priority.

The company’s confidence was supported by strong streaming results in Q4, adding 7 million subscribers to Disney+, mostly international.

With the company set to purchase Comcast’s remaining 33% minority stake of Hulu for at least $8.61

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela, and he reported from the Middle East in 2003, where…

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.