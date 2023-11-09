Bob Iger says Disney is going all-in on streaming.

The Disney CEO laid out a new course on Wednesday for the company’s streaming business, saying the company would launch a beta version of a combined Disney+ and Hulu app offering in December and make achieving “significant and sustained profitability” for its streaming business a top priority.

The company’s confidence was supported by strong streaming results in Q4, adding 7 million subscribers to Disney+, mostly international.

With the company set to purchase Comcast’s remaining 33% minority stake of Hulu for at least $8.61