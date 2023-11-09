It’s Over: SAG-AFTRA Hails ‘Extraordinary’ $1 Billion Deal to End Strike, Studios Welcome ‘New Paradigm’ for Industry

Tentative agreement will be presented to members for ratification after special meeting of national board

After six months of picket lines, Hollywood’s strike is over. SAG-AFTRA announced Wednesday afternoon that its TV/Theatrical committee unanimously approved a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new contract that would bring an end to the strike at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

While details about the contract haven’t been made public yet, in a message to members explaining the $1 billion-deal, the guild touted “unprecedented” protections for the use of artificial intelligence software, hikes on pension and benefits caps, provisions to increase diversity,bigger pay for extras and a “participation bonus” for streaming content.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

One response to “It’s Over: SAG-AFTRA Hails ‘Extraordinary’ $1 Billion Deal to End Strike, Studios Welcome ‘New Paradigm’ for Industry”

  1. JIM Avatar
    JIM

    Strike leaders always spin the gains of any strike as a huge life changing victory in order to justify the exorbitant salaries they and their guild attorneys  get paid. How much does Whatever % over the old minimums that actors
    will now get will be erased as a result of inflation and the wages lost as a result of the strike. Interesting The Wrap doesn’t know the exact % increase minimums are being increased but whatever %  it is it’s not life changing for any actor with a family to support. Glad the strike is over so actors can get back to work but I don’t think I’d be dancing in the streets  or popping bottles of champagne over this tentative but sure to pass deal. Btw When did “extras” become “background actors”? How pretentious…

