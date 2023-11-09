After six months of picket lines, Hollywood’s strike is over. SAG-AFTRA announced Wednesday afternoon that its TV/Theatrical committee unanimously approved a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new contract that would bring an end to the strike at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

While details about the contract haven’t been made public yet, in a message to members explaining the $1 billion-deal, the guild touted “unprecedented” protections for the use of artificial intelligence software, hikes on pension and benefits caps, provisions to increase diversity,bigger pay for extras and a “participation bonus” for streaming content.