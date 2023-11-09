Just moments after SAG-AFTRA announced it had reached a tentative deal with the AMPTP Wednesday — bringing the historic 118-day strike to an end — the actors guild’s sister unions issued statements of congratulations.

“Congratulations to SAG-AFTRA on successfully reaching a tentative agreement that addresses the unique needs of their members,” a spokesperson for the DGA wrote in a statement to media. “Directors and their teams look forward to our industry getting back to work and collaborating with actors, writers, craftspeople and crews to create film and television that entertains billions around the world.”

The PGA similarly congratulated the guild for their “unwavering dedication” in securing a fair deal, and looked ahead to getting the entertainment industry back on its feet.

“The Producers Guild of America congratulates SAG-AFTRA for their unwavering dedication in reaching an agreement with the studios,” the PGA wrote in a statement. “We eagerly look forward to collaborating with our fellow writers, actors and directors as we collectively work towards revitalizing our industry and returning to work.”

Striking actors joined WGA members on picket lines across the country in mid-July after the union failed to reach a new agreement with the studios, prompting a historic double strike that continued through the summer until the writers guild came to a new agreement with the AMPTP in late September.

After overlapping on the picket lines for well over two months, the writers guild also shared a congratulatory message to SAG-AFTRA for finding a tentative deal that gives the actors “a greater share of the immense value they create.”

“Congratulations to the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee for reaching a tentative agreement after striking for 118 days to address the challenges actors were facing,” the WGA wrote in a statement. “We’re thrilled to see SAG-AFTRA members win a contract that creates new protections for performers and gives them a greater share of the immense value they create.”

NATO president and CEO Michael O’Leary also applauded the guild for reaching a deal, relishing what the resolution means for moviegoers.

“On behalf of movie theatre owners and more than 100,000 employees across the country, NATO applauds SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP for reaching an agreement. This is a very important moment for our entire industry and the millions of moviegoers worldwide who love the cinematic experience,” O’Leary said. “We are excited that production will ramp up quickly and so many projects can resume their journey to the big screen. There’s nothing like watching a great movie in a packed theatre as fans, families and friends collectively experience the magic of storytelling.”

After 118 days on strike, SAG-AFTRA announced Wednesday afternoon that the labor dispute has been resolved.

“In a unanimous vote this afternoon, the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118 day strike,” the actors guild wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.”

Following news of the tentative agreement, the proposed deal must be approved by the actors guild’s national board, which is expected to unanimously approve it in a Friday meeting.

