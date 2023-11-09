Daniel Dae Kim, Frances Fisher and More Celebrate End of Actors’ Strike: ‘Hallelujah’

SAG members are jubilant that their union and AMPTP have reached a tentative deal after 118 days

Daniel Dae Kim and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland join SAG-AFTRA members and supporters on the picket line in NYC
Daniel Dae Kim and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland join SAG-AFTRA members and supporters on the picket line in NYC (Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Actors reacted with unbridled joy — and some healthy skepticism — to the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike after the union reached a tentative deal Wednesday with the AMPTP on the 118th day of work stoppage.

The strike officially ends at 12:01 that evening but goes to the union’s national board on Friday.

“Lost” and “The Good Doctor” actor-producer Daniel Dae Kim tweeted, “Woo hooo!!!! Let’s hope the deal is fair and we can get back to work!”

SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee member Frances Fisher, who told TheWrap that the only times she wasn’t on the picket lines was when she was meeting with the studios, tweeted a photo of herself holding out her arms in triumph in front of the SAG building on Wilshire Blvd.

“YES!!! Hallelujah. I can tweet a certain trailer that I am VERY EXCITED ABOUT at midnight,” wrote Kumail Nanjiani, who stars in the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” star Anson Mount tweeted, “THE STRIKE IS OVER #Hallelujah”

“The #STRIKE IS OVER!!?? Omg, I don’t know what to do with myself. I wonder if I remember how to act?,” comedian Julie Brown quipped.

Josh Horowitz, host of the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, tweeted, “I would like to apologize in advance to the 100 publicists I’m about to email now that the strike is over.”

